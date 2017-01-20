Cebu Province Collects PhP3.09 Billion in Revenues in 2016

The Cebu Provincial Government has collected a total of PHP3.09 billion in revenues in 2016, an official said.

Cebu Provincial Treasurer Emmanuel Guial said last year’s total collection was PHP290 million higher than the province’s total collection of PHP2.8 billion in 2015.

Guial said the province has also exceeded its total income target for 2016 of PHP2.9 billion.

Guial said the biggest chunk of the revenue came from the province’s internal revenue allotment (IRA), which reached to PHP2.5 billion last year.

Guial said the province’s IRA is expected to reach PHP2.9 billion this year.

Guial said they are confident of achieving or even surpassing the total income target this year of PHP3.1 billion.

He said the provincial and district hospitals also generated PHP240 million in revenues last year.

The Cebu Capitol-run Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) also contributed PHP69 million to the provincial coffers last year. (PNA)FPV/EB/EDS