Celebrate The Year of The Rooster with Chinese Delight from Tin Gow

Chinese New Year is one of the most sought after celebrations in Cebu. Historically, Early Cebuanos had closely linked themselves with the immigrant merchants from China.

From the vestiges of the past, traces of Chinese influences are strongly seen from the old houses, old businesses in the urban downtown as well as the emerging families that molded the trade and commerce landscape of the City even to this day.

Since its opening in 1998, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino’s Chinese New Year Celebration has been regarded as one of the most sought after events in the city by everyone, whether with Chinese descent or none.

As we welcome the Year of the Rooster, we take part in Chef Low’s 7 course scrumptious dishes to usher in good luck, prosperity and good fortune at Tin Gow.

Various sets of delectable offerings await you, our most valuable guests starting January 23. Set menus good for 10 persons start at Php8,888.00 up to Php15,000.00. Aside from those, the traditional Sticky Rice Cake or Tikoy, is also a good take home gift for your friends. Four variants will surely tickle your tastebuds for only Php210.00

Visit Tin Gow Palace at the Gourmet Walk, Lobby Level of the Waterfront. They are open at 11:00 AM until 02:30 PM for Lunch and 06:00 PM until 10:30 PM for Dinner.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is one of the well-known landmarks in the City of Cebu and is the premier venue for events and conventions in the country. Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is located at Salinas Drive, Lahug, Cebu City, Philippines.