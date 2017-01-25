Central Visayas Top Cop Backs PNP Chief ‘Bato’

Chief Superintendent Noli Taliño, Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 director, has expressed “101 percent support” for Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

“He (Dela Rosa) has our 101 percent support,” he said.

Taliño issued the statement Tuesday amid calls for dela Rosa to resign after a Korean businessman was kidnapped and murdered inside Camp Crame, the PNP headquarters.

The kidnapping and murder of Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo inside Camp Crame was reportedly carried out by anti-drug policemen involved in Oplan Tokhang, a campaign intended to encourage drug users and pushers to surrender to authorities.

Taliño said he attended the 55th birthday celebration of the PNP chief in Camp Crame on Saturday.

He, however, cautioned policemen in the region not to engage in any form of extortion in carrying out the government’s all-out war against illegal drugs.

He said all police personnel shall answer for any violation they commit.

"We will not condone any actions like that. If ever there are policemen in the region who will do such kind of operations, they will be investigated and later on discharged from service," Taliño said.