Chinese and Western arts exhibit opens in SM Seaside

The Chan Lim Family of Artists and Students opened on Saturday the exhibit of at least 200 Chinese and Western artworks to be viewed for free at the Mountain Wing Atrium at SM Seaside City Cebu until February 5 this year.

The event coincides with the 80th birthday of the family patriarch, Chan Lim, who, for so many decades, has inspired not only his family but also others to try the visual art, especially painting.

“While most of his art are on canvas, he has forayed into other media such as porcelain plates, Asian lanterns and fans to infuse Western techniques into the traditional Eastern art,” read the statement released by the family to the media.

Some of Chan Lim’s arts—done in Chinese scroll and oil paintings–along with their family members’ and students’ are still on display in SM Seaside, also as part of the celebration of the Chinese New Year.

There was also a free painting workshop conducted by the family for those who attended the opening of the exhibit.

The Chan Lim Family is one of the few remaining notable Chinese brush paintings artists in the country today, and is sought after in this field. Some of their students from Manila even came to Cebu to share their knowledge to the participants of the workshop.(EVA Consultancy Services)