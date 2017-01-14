Christmas Party for Children with Rare Disorder

The Philippine Society for Orphan Disorders,Inc. recently threw a special Christmas party for children with rare disorders.

The group chose the kids under the care of Parents Support Group for Children with RARE Disorders for a party held at SM Storyland ,SM City Cebu.

RARE or ORPHANS DISORDERS are conditions that affect less than 1 in 20,000 individuals.They are long standing life threatening,progressive,disabling conditions that require multi disciplinary care.

According to PSODI, the lack of understanding of these disorders makes these children at risk for serious consequences due to delay in, and sometimes, incorrect diagnosis.

“With your understanding and support their tomorrows are brighter, because you care,” PSODI said.