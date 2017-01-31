CSC

Civil Service Commission Bares 2016 Anti-Red Tape Survey Results

Date Posted: January 31, 2017 | By PIA

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) released the results of the annual Report Card Survey (RCS), revealing that majority of the 1,109 government service offices it surveyed in 2016 obtained a median rating of Good.

The CSC said that 140 (12.71%) services offices got a rating of Excellent, 15 (1.35%) got Outstanding, 739 offices (66.64%) were rated Good, 87 offices (7.84%) were graded Acceptable, and 127 offices (11.45%) failed the RCS.

The 1,109 offices subjected to the survey which ran from March to December 2016, included 597 first to sixth class cities and municipalities, 213 local water districts, 53 state universities and colleges, and 100 Land Bank of the Philippines branches.

The RCS process provides a quantitative measure of client perceptionbn on the quality, efficiency, and adequacy of public services.

The CSC conducts the survey as the lead implementer of Republic Act No. 9485 or the Anti-Red Tape Act (ARTA).

