Come Feel the Joy as SilkAir Celebrates 25 Years in Cebu

SilkAir marks another milestone as they celebrate their 25th anniversary in Cebu. In line with the occasion, SilkAir, together with Singapore Airlines, is kicking off this momentous year with a series of exciting deals and the largest showcase and travel fair for its Filipino patrons.

ROAM AROUND THE WORLD

All-inclusive round-trip Economy Class fares to Singapore and other Asian destinations are available from USD160. Fares to Australia are offered from USD570 while travelling to key destinations in Europe starts at just USD670. Customers can also travel to South Africa at fares starting from just USD770 and to the United States starting from USD970.

Passengers can experience SIA’s newest cabin offering, the Premium Economy Class, with the most attractive all-in round-trip rates. All-in fares on Premium Economy Class to Asian destinations are available from USD1000, to Australia from USD1350, to Europe from USD1500, and to South Africa from USD1700. A trip to New Zealand is offered from USD1800, and to the United States for just USD1850.

Customers can also choose to travel in luxury and style with SIA’s all-in Business Class fares. Travelling to various Southeast Asian destinations is offered from USD850 all-in, and to Australia from USD2000. Discounted rates to Europe and New Zealand are also available from just USD2500. Starting at USD3000, passengers can already fly Business Class to the United States or South Africa.

This sale is valid for purchase at the SilkAir Cebu Travel Fair at The Gallery, Ayala Center Cebu from 27 – 29 January 2017. The sale is also available on silkair.com using promo code FLYMI and at SilkAir ticketing offices from 20 January to 20 February 2017. Travel period is from 1 February until 31 December 2017.

Promotional fares are available for travel from Manila, Cebu, Davao and Kalibo. The promotional fares are exclusive to Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer members, BPI credit cardholders, Globe Platinum customers as well as Glorietta, TriNoma and Ayala Center Cebu shoppers.

INDULGE IN EXCLUSIVE REWARDS

Aside from the attractive promo fares, customers can indulge in the wide range of complimentary perks and offerings such as Real 0% Installment Plan of up to 6 months for BPI credit cardholders and upfront USD50 Cash Back, an exclusive introductory offer of SGD25 Singapore exPass that gives access to two (2) of Singapore’s world-class attractions, and a SGD20 Changi Dollar Voucher which passengers can redeem at Singapore Changi Airport, valid for use at participating shops and restaurants at the airport. 2 Terms and conditions apply. All these exclusive deals are made possible by the Airline’ growing network of partner companies: BPI, Ayala Malls, Globe Platinum, Changi Airport Group and Singapore Tourism Board.