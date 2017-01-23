Darren Espanto Wins Big at The Second Wish FM Music Awards, Gives Back to World Vision Children

Proving that talent knows no age, 15-year-old Darren Espanto, yet again, wins big at the 2nd Wish FM Awards last January 16, 2017, taking home three wins including Best Young Artist of the Year.

Winning Best Wishclusive Performance by a Young Artist, Wish Original Song of the Year by a Male Artist, and Best Young Artist of the Year, Darren is truly one of the best performers of his generation today. Beyond his God-given talents, Darren is also gifted with a good heart as, for a second year in a row, he shares his blessings with World Vision Philippines.

Darren has selected World Vision Philippines to be his beneficiary for the Wish FM Awards again this year. His generosity will aid in our mission to help more Filipino children in 2017.

Truly, all World Vision ambassadors have been an integral part of World Vision’s continued success in helping more and more children in need each year.

Other World Vision Ambassadors and Sponsors nominated were Mr. Ogie Alcasid, Sam Concepcion, Matteo Guidicelli, Jed Madela, Julie Anne San Jose, Aljur Abrenica, and Nyoy Volante. World Vision offers its big thank you and congratulations to all the winners and nominees.