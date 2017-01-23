Davao Sur Coconut Processing Firm Inaugurates New Plant

The Franklin Baker Company of the Philippines (FBCOP) inaugurated its new plant located in Barangay Darong, Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur on Thursday (January 19, 2017).

Department of Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol and FBCOP President and COO Jerry Lorenzo graced the event. The new plant is the second for FBCOP in Mindanao, which has its first desiccated coconut plant erected in 1968 at Barangay Coronon, and the third plant in the Philippines.

The other FBCOP plant is located in San Pablo, Laguna. Secretary Piñol said that about 600,000 hectares of new coconut farms will be established in a span of five years all throughout the country to enhance coconut production in support to coco-based industries. He further stressed that the coconut expansion is on top of his priorities in the department which also includes assuring that there is sufficient available food for every Filipino family and to eliminate corruption in DA.

The new plant location is an economic zone which was acquired by FBCOP in 2014. Aside from its desiccated coconut by-product, FBCOP also manufactures virgin coconut oil and other specialty products.

Today, Franklin Baker is one of the largest global suppliers of desiccated coconut products. Their products are shipped to over 50 countries worldwide across the US, South America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Franklin Baker is the leading and preferred supplier of desiccated coconut to major food manufacturers in the U.S accounting for close to a 50% share of total Philippine coconut exports to the USA. With their proprietary pasteurization process consumers can be assured of high quality products supported by extensive food safety certifications: ISO 9001 and 22000, HACCP, Halal, Kosher and BRC. (CDIO-Sta. Cruz/Julius R. Paner)