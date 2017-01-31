Davide Extends Capitol Services Through Radio Forum

Governor Hilario P. Davide III on Thursday launched the remote radio broadcast program of the Cebu Provincial Government to advance his citizen’s participation agenda and extend Capitol’s frontline services.

In coordination with AM radios DyLA and DyCM, Capitol stretched the delivery of basic services by holding radio-style discussion forums in pre-selected areas of the province. The program aims to encourage citizens to air out community concerns and projects directly to the provincial officials.

Dubbed as ‘Sugbo Balita Karon’, the live forum can be heard over AM radios DyLA 909 KHZ and DyCM at 1152 KHZ.

During its pilot broadcast held in Bogo City, Davide highlighted the importance of people’s participation in nation-building as the key towards attaining a responsive local government.

“Padayun natung paminawun ang suliran ug sugyut sa katawhan og gumikan niini, makahatag kita ug proyekto o serbisyo nga haum sa ilang panginahanglan,” Davide said.

In the 2016 elections, Davide amplified simple collaborative leadership and good governance as a tool in managing countryside progress.

Last October 2016, Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco launched Kilusang Pagbabago (KP) which aims to bring the government services down to the ground. Provincial Information Officer Jason Monteclar said Davide’s vision of participatory governance shares some of the KP’s principle.

Monteclar, a radio practitioner, said that the remote broadcast project aims to reverse the long-time practice where residents from far-flung areas would visit radio stations in the city to express concerns over LGU services and projects.

“This time, dili na ang katawhan ang mogasto og plete ug panahon aron lang mosibya sa radyo kabahin sa ilang suliran. Ang Kapiltolyo mismo ang mobisita sa ilang dapit aron maaninaw ang hingpit ug tukma nga proyekto alang kanila,” Monteclar said.

Also during the launch, Capitol turned over a set of fishing traps, locally known as ‘Bonsud’ to Bogo City Fisherfolks Organization (BCFO). Monteclar said that the equipment was among the livelihood concerns requested by the residents of Barangay Nailon during the first broadcast month of Sugbo Karon.

Cebu Provincial Agriculture Office representative Jomari Francisco said the fishing net could benefit members of the organization as it can drag approximately 400 tons of catch. Francisco added that the fishing depth of this net can be adjusted by adding weights to the bottom.

BCFO has around 2,000 members.

Bogo City Mayor Carlo Martinez acknowledged the effectiveness of radio in informing the people of the LGU projects and updates.

Martinez, a former National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) Commissioner, said that it is important to know the concerns of the constituents as it will serve as a guide in crafting relevant pro-people projects and avoid wastage of taxpayer’s money.

According to NTC study, AM radio still remains as among the primary and pervasive source of news and information. Radio reaches about 85 to 90 percent of the population with over 25 million sets nationwide, study said. (Jethro Malvin Bacolod)

