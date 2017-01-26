Image Source: www.cebu.gov.ph Image Source: www.cebu.gov.ph

Davide, JICA Ink Minutes of Transport Master Plan Study

Date Posted: January 26, 2017 | By Press Release

Metro Cebu Development Coordination Board (MCDCB) chaired by Gov. Hilario P. Davide III, along with Japan International Cooperation Agency’s (JICA) consultants, signed the minutes of the meeting which covered JICA’s mission of coming up with an urban transport master plan study for Metro Cebu at the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. building yesterday.

Headed by Naomichi Murooka, JICA is tasked of finding an appropriate transport system, which covers 13 local government units starting from Danao City to Carcar City.

MCDCB executive committee chair for research, program and organizational development Gordon Alan Joseph described the signing as “an important milestone of the MCDCB.”

We have been working on this for a number of years,” Joseph said.

As chair of the MCDCB, Davide said he was glad that the project of having a transport master plan for Metro Cebu has finally moved forward.

We really hope that after the signing, which is an initial step in achieving our vision, everything would move smoothly and that we would also receive support from the national government,” he said.

Both MCDCB and JICA are eyeing to finish the master plan in 2050. However, both parties agreed to produce short and mid-term plans for 2022, 2028 and 2040. (Francis Torralba)

SOURCE: www.cebu.gov.ph

