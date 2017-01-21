DepEd National Schools Journalism Contest Slated January 23-26 in Pagadian City

The Department of Education (DepEd) here bared that the National Schools Press Conference (NSPC), an annual competition of about 5,000 elementary and high school journalists from all over the country will be held in Pagadian City from January 23 to 26, this year.

Categories include broadcast and print journalism. Expected to grace the NSPC are DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones, Usec. Alain Del Pascua, Asec. Tonisito M.C. Umali and Usec. Victoria Catibog, as well as Zamboanga del Sur Gov. Antonio H. Cerilles and Pagadian City Mayor Romeo P. Pulmones.

According to Dahlia Paragas of the DepEd here, the local government have already expressed their support in hosting the nationwide press conference. DepEd Regional Director Dr. Isabelita Borres had done a series of consultations in preparation for the event with regional officials, schools division superintendents and local government officials “as the said occasion requires synergy and collaboration with them.” Paragas said that this is the third time the region was host to this national event.

The first was in January 1964, and the second in February 1985. This year’s theme is “Strengthening Freedom of Information through Campus Journalism.” Meanwhile, Secretary Briones said that “we have the right to know what is going on, the right to know of the developments but remembering that freedom always comes with accountability and responsibility that entails being truthful, accurate and unbiased.”

She encouraged students to write stories that would ignite nationalism and cultural pride. On the other hand, Usec. Padua said that “knowledge is not meant to be kept, instead it should be nurtured for everyone else to also learn from and appreciate.” Usec. Ocampo emphasized “the highest standards of journalism that will allow information that leads to genuine public enlightenment.” She added, “when people have access to information, they are encouraged to actively participate in decisions that will affect them.”

The contest categories that the students will participate in include radio script writing and broadcasting, collaborative desktop publishing, online publishing and television scriptwriting and broadcasting. The NSPC, said Paragas is “pursuant to Republic Act 7079 or the Campus Journalism Act which advocates free and responsible journalism at the school level.

It encourages students to practice and hone their journalistic skills in writing and critical thinking while strengthening their ethical values and developing discipline.” (ALT/DIS/PIA9-Zamboanga City)