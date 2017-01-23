DILG Says 1,393 Informal Settler Families Living in Danger Zones Relocated to New Homes in 2016

Backing-up President Duterte’s ‘no relocation, no demolition’ policy, Secretary Ismael ‘Mike’ D. Sueno assured that the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will continue to provide assistance to the transfer of informal settler families (ISFs) living in danger and high-risk areas, such as waterways in Metro Manila, to decent, safe and affordable in- or near-city socialized housing sites.

Sueno said that in 2016, the DILG facilitated the transfer of 1,393 ISFs to the following housing sites: Goldmine project in Quezon City with 104 units, Corrinai project in Pasay City with 109 units, and South Morning View project in Naic, Cavite with 1,180 units. Thirteen units are ongoing construction and are expected to be completed within the year.

All of these projects were done through the People’s Plan, the Department’s alternative and participatory shelter planning approach that requires the participation of ISF beneficiaries in identifying, planning and developing the relocation sites.

“Doing socialized housing projects is incomplete if there is no facet of participation. Participatory governance encompasses housing initiatives as provided by the Urban Development Housing Act (UDHA),” said Sueno.

In addition, the DILG facilitated the transfer of P700-million pesos to eight local government units (LGUs) for the construction of nine micro-medium rise buildings (MMRB) through the People’s Plan fund – the Department’ mechanism to capacitate LGUs to provide socialized housing sites to ISFs – and one of which is the Pandi, Bulacan MMRB and Livelihood Centre that was turned over to the said local government in November 2016.

The Municipal Government of Pandi plans to turn over the completed units to 45 beneficiaries of Pinagsamang Maralitang Mamamayang Tabing-Ilog Association Corporation from Quezon City before the end of the current month. Section 23 of the UDHA or Republic Act No. 7279 says that LGUs, in coordination with the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP) and concerned government agencies, shall afford program beneficiaries or their duly designated representatives an opportunity to be heard and to participate in the decision-making process over matters involving the protection and promotion of their legitimate collective interests.

Sueno further shared that an additional 35 People’s Plans, that will benefit 19,491 ISFs, have been approved by the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) under its High-Density Housing (HDH) program while eight more MMRB projects, that will benefit 2,535 ISFs, are being undertaken by their respective LGUs.

He also said that the Department transferred P350-million to SHFC last year for the construction of an MMRB for the ISFs of Estero de San Miguel. He said that what will remain of the fund will benefit other approved People’s Plans. The Department, he said, will also focus this year on helping LGUs setup mechanisms to help their new settlers. (DILG)