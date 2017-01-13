DJ Shane O’neill and Jude Pastor: Live at Golden Prince Hotel and Suites and Golden Valley Hotel

DJ Shane O’neill and Jude Pastor Cebu will become a one big party place again on Sunday and Golden Prince Hotel and Suites and Golden Valley Hotel will be taking part of this grandest festival.

With pulsating rhythm and exciting beat provided by DJ Shane O’neill of Singapore will resonate in the driveway of Golden Prince Hotel and Suites on January 15, while acoustic hunk Jude Pastor will sing to your heart’s content for 3 nights at Golden valley Hotel’s Q Cafe on January 13, 14 and 15.

Exciting promotions for Golden Prince Hotel and Suites are the 30% discount Bulawan Küche for in-house guests and for the first 20 walk-in customers. At Golden Valley Hotel, Boodle Fight on Sinulog weekend at P595 good for 5 pax and the free-flowing coffee and pastry every 2pm-5pm.

For more information, visit www.goldenprincehotel.com or like them on Facebook, you may also call 230-1500.