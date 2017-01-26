Double Your Luck at Golden Prince Hotel

A very vibrant culinary scene with plenty of options to choose from, awaits you at Golden Prince Hotel and Suites this coming Chinese New Year.

To kick off your family reunions in a truly festive way, all diners will get to enjoy the special menu featuring decadent ingredients like the longevity crispy roast duck, oyster omelet and a full spread of Chinese New Year staples.

Make reservations early and treat yourself and your loved ones to a sumptuous dinner at Le’Mon restaurant’s prosperity buffet from January 27 to 29, 2017. This festive buffet is pegged at only P528 for brunch and P598 for dinner with free flowing wine, plus a discount of 10% for every group of 5 paying adults.

Book a room for 3 nights with our Kiong Hee room promo during our Chinese New Year Week, and enjoy 20% discount in Le’Mon and Bulawan plus a free temple tour (Taoist and Chu Un).

Guests can double their luck with our lucky fortune cookies and win prizes. Room confirmation is subject to room availability and advance booking is required, so we advise making your booking early to avoid disappointment!

For more details call 230-1500 or like Facebook page: fb.com/goldenprincehotel or check out their website www.goldenprincehotel.com.