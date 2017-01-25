DSWD-7 Delivers Food Packs to Cagayan de Oro

To augment the need of Northern Mindanao for more food assistance to calamity victims, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office VII has delivered 3,750 food packs to DSWD Field Office X in Cagayan de Oro City.

Mr. Arnel Radaza, Supply Officer II of DSWD X signs the delivery documents as he accepts the goods.

The DSWD-7 started the loading of food packs on Saturday, Jan 21, 2016. The first flight of C130 was on Sunday, January 22, 2016 and followed by two flights today, January 22, 2016.

All the goods were received by DSWD FO X in Laguindingan International Airport, Misamis Oriental.