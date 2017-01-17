DSWD-7 Provides Relief Assistance to Families Affected by Typhoon Auring

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office VII has provided 2,500 family food packs to evacuated families of typhoon Auring in Toledo City.

The family food packs is an augmentation of the national government through DSWD-7 to the local government unit of Toledo City.

The evacuees already returned home as advised by the local disaster coordinating teams.

The regional office of DSWD is also continuously conducting an assessment of the damages left by ‘Auring’ in partnership with the affected towns and cities in preparation for the provision of other appropriate interventions.

DSWD-7 Regional Director Ma. Evelyn Macapobre assures the public that the DSWD is ready to respond to the requests of LGUs for assistance.

“We have enough stockpile of family food packs ready for immediate delivery to the LGUs upon request,” said Director Macapobre.