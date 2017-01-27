Duterte Wants PHL Technology Upgraded to Resolve ‘Balance of Power’

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte graced the ceremonial switch-on and ground-breaking of a power plant in Maasim, Sarangani on January 26, 2017.

This marked the start of construction for the second 105-megawatt (MW) section of Alsons Power Group’s 210-MW Sarangani Energy Corporation (SEC) coal-fired power plant.

In line with President Duterte’s major thrust of developing the countryside, the SEC’s second power section, which would provide stable supply of electricity in Mindanao, is expected to fuel the growth of industries and positioning Mindanao as an alternative investment destination.

“Science is good but technology is expensive… We cannot develop until we have the power. And power is sometimes being challenged from all sides,” the President said in his speech.

“So we are now trying to figure out how to balance it. We would like to have a clean planet, but that would be nigh impossible really to insist on it because civilization needs to have light. So you strike a happy balance,” President Duterte continued.

The Chief Executive also urged industry stakeholders to upgrade technology in light of lack of alternative sources of affordable fuel in lieu of coal.

“For as long as the most viable fuel is coal and the cheapest so that the power can also be delivered the energy to the people at a much lower price, then we’ll have no other alternative except to upgrade the technology to its fullest,” President Duterte explained, adding that the government has the “power to limit and power to increase.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive castigated energy board officials involved in price-fixing.

“An energy board that fixes the price of what you should pay for the energy sector are all there corrupt… Until now they are still there. Stay there, but I will transfer your office to Basilan,” President Duterte said.

“Kayong mga nasa gobyerno, it is time to have a respite from corruption,” the President cautioned, while urging Filipinos to help the government instead in its fight against graft and corruption. (PNA)JBP/PND/EDS