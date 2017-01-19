ELA Centers on Capitol’s Commitment to Sugbuanons

Finding better ways to improve the lives of the Cebuanos remain the main mission of the Cebu provincial government during its 3-day Executive-Legislative Agenda (ELA) formulation workshop held earlier this month.

Gov. Hilario P. Davide III said that despite the challenges in his administration, he believes that collaboration between the executive and the legislative branch of the provincial government will bring out ways to improve its services.

“I believe there is always a better way. A better way of doing things, a better way of searching for solutions to the problems that confront us as well as to the challenges that we will continue to face,” Davide said.

During the opening, Davide shared to participants the principles of unity and participation in crafting relevant programs and activities for the province in the next three years.

Davide, known for espousing participatory governance, said problems can only be solved through collaboration among LGU officials, government line agencies and stakeholders.

“We may have different ideas, but we have to work together to achieve a common goal of improving the lives of the Cebuanos,” he added.

Provincial administrator Mark Tolentino said the ELA planning aims to outline the executive and legislative department’s priority projects, policies and programs they wish to pursue in the next three years.

“The ELA will be a partnership between the Executive and the Legislative branch of the Provincial Government of Cebu. This will be the time we will bring forward our social commitments to the Sugboanons,” Tolentino said.

Stakeholders and national government line agencies also took part in the planning to provide insights in preparation for the ELA.

Initial measures

Initial legislative measures such as the Tourism Code, the creation of a disaster risk reduction committee in the Provincial Board, and a resolution implementing the Magna Carta for Agriculturist, were also presented during the planning session.

PDPFP-ELA Team

Last December, Davide created the Provincial Development and Physical Framework Plan-Executive and Legislative Agenda (PDPFP-ELA) team to oversee the drafting of the province’s socio-economic development program for the next six years.

Tolentino, also a member of the PDPFP-ELA team, said the agenda will serve as the implementing mechanism of the PDPFP and ensure that the plans are reflective and supportive of the various stakeholders of the province.

Tolentino said the proposals concluded during the workshop will be later harmonized with corresponding Capitol involvement.

“All these proposals will be fine tuned so we could come up with the appropriate interventions,” Tolentino said.

Provincial Planning of Development Office Head Florentino Nimor Jr. said the final form of the ELA will be completed in the next two or three months. (Kelvin Canizares)

SOURCE: www.cebu.gov.ph