Enhance Visa Hosts First Canada Nursing Career Expo

Nurses can now look forward to working in Canada as Enhance Visa holds its first ever Canada Nursing Career Expo this January in three key locations in the Visayas.

This event is open to nurses with at least six months hospital experience which will be held on January 28, 30, & 31 in Cebu, Bacolod, and Iloilo respectively. NCLEX passers are welcome to attend.

Attendees will get to hear from Canadian speaker Tony Burke about the Licensing Program for nurses in Canada which is an assured pathway for permanent residency there. Burke is the Vice-President of OMNI College, one of the top institutions specializing in healthcare programs for foreign-trained nurses in Vancouver, Canada.

Bridging the Gap

This event seeks to bridge the knowledge gap for well-trained Filipino nurses but lack the proper information on how to qualify for employment in Canada. Participants will be introduced to the comprehensive bridging programs offered by OMNI which has helped thousands of nurses in Canada secure stable jobs and become eligible for permanent residency. Along with Enhance Visa, OMNI’s goal is to deliver exceptional programs that prepare aspirant nurses for a successful cultural and educational transition into the Canadian workforce.

“Since 1999, OMNI has trained nurses for the Canadian Registered or Practical Nurse Licensing Exam and has maintained a 95% success rate. We are committed to our clients because their success is also our success,” says Ron Burke, CEO and founder of OMNI College.

Rare Opportunity

Enhance Visa, in partnership with OMNI, offers this rare opportunity for nurses to be updated on the latest trends in immigration. Catch the event on the following dates:

January 28 – Cebu (Radisson Blu Hotel),

January 30 – Bacolod (Bacolod Business Inn)

January 31 – Iloilo (Sarabia Manor Hotel)

Enhance Visa specializes in immigration consultation to Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It is the industry leader in providing effective Study to Permanent Residency pathways to these countries. The company has taken a holistic approach in assisting clients by ensuring that they receive sound advice on the best immigration option which can ultimately lead to a better future for them and their families.

For more information on the event, contact Enhance Visa through 0917-799-7700 or visit the Enhance Visa website at www.enhanceimmigration.com.