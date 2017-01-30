Flood, Landslide Damages Totals P66-M in New Bataan

The recent flood and landslide in New Bataan, Compostela Valley province ruined more than PhP66-milllion worth of agricultural crops, livestock and infrastructure facilities.

According to the Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of New Bataan, the damage to infrastructure facilities including roads, culverts and bridges, and potable water system reached to an estimated PhP62.81-million.

The report also showed that more than PhP3.27-million crops were destroyed, which include rice (PhP2,193,700), corn (PhP890,960), banana (PhP30,000), coconut (PhP100,000), and assorted fruit trees and vegetables (PhP60,000). Some 24 goats, chickens, horse and calf were also killed during the disaster, which has an estimated value of PhP33,000.

The flood and landslides caused by the continuous rains in the region brought by the tail end of the cold front affected ten of the 16 barangays in the town; of which 864 families were evacuated. To date, Municipal Information Officer Celso Casia said that only 143 families are still in the evacuation centers, while the others already went back to their houses.

Casia noted that the remaining families were from Bantacan (15), Cabinuangan (66), and Kahayag (62). He said that the families were advised to stay in their respective evacuation centers because of the strong current in Mayo River in Brgy Cabinuangan.

As of today, the municipal government has not declared the town under the state of calamity. (PIA11, Michael Uy)