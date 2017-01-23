Globe Expands Interconnection with Competition for Fixed Voice Calls to Include Davao Oriental

Interconnection to lower connectivity cost for benefit of customers.

Globe Telecom said interconnection with its main competition for fixed voice calls has been expanded further to include Davao Oriental province.

Taking effect January 5, 2017, the interconnection enables customers of Globe landline services in Davao Oriental to call customers of other telco providers without additional charges as they no longer have to pay for long distance charges when calling one another.

“The implementation of an interconnection agreement in Davao Oriental supports Globe Telecom’s thrust of providing affordable and easily accessible ways of communication for the benefit of our customers. We expect more and more provinces and areas to enjoy lower connectivity rates, in line with our commitment of further expanding interconnection with other telco operators,” Globe General Counsel Atty. Froilan Castelo said, adding that interconnection with its main competition now covers 39 provinces and areas in the country.

Prior to the interconnection, landline customers of Globe and other telco providers were charged with long distance rate when making phone calls to one another. With the interconnection, Globe customers can simply dial the seven-digit telephone number to connect with other telco providers and vice-versa.

Interconnection among telco providers is in line with provisions for compulsory interconnection of authorized public telecommunications carriers under Republic Act 7925. The law aims to create a universally accessible and fully integrated nationwide telecommunications network to encourage more infrastructure investments from the private sector that would benefit the consumers.

In addition to Davao Oriental, Globe has existing interconnection agreement with its main competition in Metro Manila, Cavite, Iloilo, Batangas, Cebu, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Bohol, Leyte, Davao City, Pampanga, Bulacan, Zamboanga, Laguna, Quezon, La Union, Nueva Ecija, Benguet, GenSan/South Cotabato, Tarlac, Davao del Norte, Pangasinan, Ilocos Norte, Zambales, Ilocos Sur, Capiz, Cagayan, Nueva Viscaya, Iloilo, Bataan, Isabela, Camarines Norte, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Biliran, Aklan, and Bukidnon.