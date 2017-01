Leading telecommunications company Globe Telecom reaches out to victims of torrential rains and severe flooding in Cagayan de Oro City by setting up Libreng Tawag and Libreng Charging stations in three of the most affected areas.

The Globe booths are located at Brgy. Hall, Mabolo St., Brgy. Carmen; Cugman Elementary School; and Brgy. 26 Osmena St. in front of ongoing SM construction.

They are open until January 22, from 9 am to 6 pm and may still be extended depending on the need.