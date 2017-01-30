Greenway Project to Help Decongest Traffic

The Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO) said the proposed construction of greenways in towns and cities, as alternative routes, will help ease traffic congestion in the province particularly in Metro Cebu.

During the Regional Development Plan consultation last Tuesday, PPDO chief Florentino Nimor Jr. presented a brief rundown of the proposal before the representatives of the National Economic Development Agency (NEDA) 7.

NEDA is tasked to map out the region’s socioeconomic programs for the next six years.

“While waiting for the trans-axial highway project to get funding for its feasibility study, we come up with this idea of a greenway link that provides alternate route to motorists when main roads become congested,” Nimor said.

In other countries, trails were created out of a disused railway or undeveloped land in urban and rural areas. It has sidewalks and bike lanes as well as roads that pass through parks that connect to the main thoroughfares.

According to Nimor, the project is part of the Provincial Development Plan that they will endorse to NEDA for funding.

Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale attested the benefits of the proposal by relating her experience in traveling through an alternate route from her hometown in Danao City to Cebu City.

She said she avoids heavy vehicle congestion in Mandaue City, Liloan and Consolacion by traversing a barangay road in Compostela town that leads to Barangay Talamban in Cebu City.

“The project is doable. However, we need to improve some barangay roads and put up lights at the side of the streets so they can be easily accessible in the evening,” the vice governor said.

With the traffic problems of San Fernando town during fiesta celebrations, Magpale added that Mayor Lakambini Reluya also thought of adopting the same solution.

Metro Cebu is composed of 13 local government units (LGUs) starting from Carcar City to Danao City.

Motorists usually experience traffic congestion in some parts of Carcar City, Minglanilla and Talisay City in the south and Mandaue City, Liloan and Consolacion in the north.

Meanwhile, Nimor noted that 80 percent of the roads that could be developed into greenways are already passable.

“This project can be completed within six years, but we need the help of the LGUs for its implementation especially in acquiring the road right of way,” the PDDO chief said.

If NEDA agrees to the proposal, the project will require construction of extra bridges to connect barangay roads whose tracks cut across the riverbed, Nimor added. (Kelvin Canizares)

SOURCE: www.cebu.gov.ph