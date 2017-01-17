How to Decode Your Food Label

Eating right is an essential part of a healthy lifestyle, but it can be hard to achieve without understanding exactly what all the info on a food label means. The next time you check out the nutritional value of your favourite food, know what you should be paying attention to with these top tips for decoding food labels:

1. Serving size: This tells you the amount of food or drink the Nutrition Facts Table is based on. You can use it as a guide and compare the serving on the package to the amount you eat. When comparing products, be sure that you are comparing the same serving sizes.

2. Calories: They give you an overall impression of a food and how many calories one serving of that food provides. Labels are based on a 2,000 calories-per-day diet, but your needs will vary depending on your age, gender, activity level and other individual factors.

3. % Daily Values: % Daily Values help give you a good sense of the nutrition a product provides. Less than 5% is a little, and more than 15% is a lot. This can help you choose the best product for you. Nutrients you may want to eat less of include saturated and trans fats and sodium. Nutrients you may want to get more of include fibre, vitamin A, calcium and iron. It can also be a good way to compare products.

4. Ingredients: Don’t forget to look at them. Ingredients are listed in descending order of quantity and can tell you not only what products are made with but how much of a particular ingredient is in the food.

5. Your uniqueness. Remember that everyone has different needs when it comes to nutrition, so this affects what you should be looking at in a food label. If you’re unsure about your specific requirements, talk to your healthcare professional or dietitian to make sure you’re getting everything you need from your food.

SOURCE: www.newscanada.com