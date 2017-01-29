Image Source: Ernie's Musings Image Source: Ernie's Musings

If God Should Go On Strike

Date Posted: January 29, 2017

How is it that God above
Has never gone on strike
Because he was not treated fair
In things He didn’t like.

If only once He’d given up,
And said, ‘That’s it, I’m through!
I’ve had enough of those on earth,
So this is what I’ll do;

I’ll give my orders to the sun –
‘Cut off the heat supply!’
And to the moon – ‘Give no more
Light, and run the ocean dry.’

Then just to make things really tough
And put the pressures on,
‘Turn off the vital oxygen
Till every breath is gone!’

You know, He would be justified
If fairness was the game.
For no one has been abused
Or met with more disdain

Than God, any yet He carries on
Supplying you and me
With all the favors of His grace
And everything for free.

Men say they want a better deal
And so on strike they go.
But what a deal we’ve given
To God to whom all things we owe.

We don’t care whom we hurt
To gain the things we like.
But what a mess we’d all be in
If God should go on strike!!

SOURCE: www.inspirationalarchive.com

 

Image Source: www.worldwetlandsday.org
