How is it that God above

Has never gone on strike

Because he was not treated fair

In things He didn’t like.

If only once He’d given up,

And said, ‘That’s it, I’m through!

I’ve had enough of those on earth,

So this is what I’ll do;

I’ll give my orders to the sun –

‘Cut off the heat supply!’

And to the moon – ‘Give no more

Light, and run the ocean dry.’

Then just to make things really tough

And put the pressures on,

‘Turn off the vital oxygen

Till every breath is gone!’

You know, He would be justified

If fairness was the game.

For no one has been abused

Or met with more disdain

Than God, any yet He carries on

Supplying you and me

With all the favors of His grace

And everything for free.

Men say they want a better deal

And so on strike they go.

But what a deal we’ve given

To God to whom all things we owe.

We don’t care whom we hurt

To gain the things we like.

But what a mess we’d all be in

If God should go on strike!!

