JICA Urban Transport Team Comes to Cebu

The Metro Cebu Development and Coordinating Board (MCDCB) through the Department of Transportation(DOTr) has requested the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to undertake a Master Plan Study for Urban Transport in Metro Cebu, one of the recommended flagship projects of the 2015 Roadmap Study for Sustainable Urban Development in Metro Cebu.

Last Friday, January 20, the JICA Urban Transport team met with members of MCDCB. The JICA team was led by Mr. Naomichi Murooka, Acting Director, Urban and Regional Development Group, Infrastructure and Peacebuilding Department of JICA Headquarters, and Mr. Tetsuya Yamada, Senior Representative of JICA Philippines.

They were joined by six other members of the mission. The JICA mission also met with local chief executives and other government officials, private sector and civil society representatives and officers of regional offices of relevant national government agencies and other government entities including NEDA, DENR, DENR EMB, LTO, LTFRB, MARINA, DPWH, Cebu Ports Authority, and the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV).

The Urban Transport Study Master Plan will cover Metro Cebu and examine options for public transportation, traffic management such as area traffic control, possible additional links within and from Cebu to Mactan Island, and more.

This current effort is part of the Roadmap Study which is the basis for the anchor programs and flagship projects currently in various stages of development and implementation. For more information, please visit megacebu.org.