KAC Gives Back to Lingatong Pupils

Grateful for a productive year, the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc.-Kool Adventure Camp (RAFI-KAC) celebrated Christmas last December 9 with students from Marcelino and Eusebia Bendebel Elementary School in Sitio Lingatong, Brgy. Vito, Balamban, Cebu.

The school is located in a far-flung area of Balamban, where students cross rivers and mountains when going to school and back home.

KAC staff distributed school supplies, snacks and desserts; sang Christmas Carols; played games with the children; and danced with them and the teachers. After a week, the RAFI-KAC facilities team also went back to the area and repaired the roof of their classroom.

Mapasalamaton tungod sa mabungahong tuig, ang Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc.-Kool Adventure Camp (RAFI-KAC) nisaulog sa Pasko niadtong Disyembre 9 kauban ang mga tinun-an sa Marcelino and Eusebia Bendebel Elementary School sa Sitio Lingatong, Brgy. Vito, Balamban, Cebu.

Ang eskuylahan anaa mahimutang sa halayong bahin sa Balamban, diin ang mga bata molatas pa og mga sapa ug kabukiran sa ilang pag-eskuyla ug sa pagpauli.

Ang mga staff sa KAC niapud-apod og mga gamit sa eskuylahan, snacks,ug uban pang pagkaon; nanganta og daygon; nakigduwa sa mga bata; ug nisayan kauban sila ug ang mga magtutudlo. Human sa usa ka semana, nipuli og adto ang RAFI-KAC facilities team nga ni-ayo og namintal sa atop sa usa ka ka lawak tun-anan.