Lapu-Lapu City to Shut Down Cell Sites During Miss Universe Event on Jan. 17-18

There will no mobile signal in some areas in Lapu-Lapu City starting 4 a.m. of Tuesday, Jan. 17 until Wednesday, Jan. 18 as part of security for the Miss Universe swimsuit competition.

Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 Director Noli Taliño said the shutdown is part of a detailed plan to secure the candidates.

A no-fly zone will also take place for aircraft like helicopters, while a no-sail zone will take place in the waters surrounding the JPark Hotel and Resort in Lapu-Lapu City on Mactan, Cebu.

Sea assets like the Philippine Navy, Coast Guards and Maritime Police will guard the candidates while the pictorial is ongoing.

The PRO 7 will deploy 5,000 personnel in the area, from the Mactan Cebu International Airport up to JPark.

Cells sites’ operations in Cebu City were also halted during the Sinulog festival last Saturday and Sunday.

Sinulog organizers said the festival went on smoothly, with an estimated two million spectators along the four-kilometer carousel route. (PNA)LAP/EB/EDS