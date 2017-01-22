Lenovo launches Think University to Enrich Learning Experience in Partner Schools

Recognizing the growing role of technology in the learning process of students, Lenovo Philippines launches Think University, an initiative that empowers partner schools to provide an enhanced and more interactive learning experience through a grant of 10 units of ThinkCentre M73 Tiny Desktop to qualified colleges and universities. By purchasing a certain number of Lenovo computers, a school can qualify for the program.

“Lenovo believes that empowering the youth through quality education is vital to nation-building. Think University is part of our efforts to leverage our innovative devices to aid the academy in enhancing the overall experience,” said Michael Ngan, Country General Manager of Lenovo Philippines. “We hope that through this, our partner schools can create an immersive, interactive learning environment for their students.”

With the Lenovo computers, the students are able to access technological resources that will strengthen their learning experience. It will allow them to engage more fully in class activities and access worldwide databases with ease, acquiring competence in technologies that are relevant to their studies.

Ngan explains that an improved IT infrastructure in schools can further boost learning in the classroom. “Technology today enables students to learn at their own pace. Almost all educational apps allow for individualized instruction and there are plenty of legitimate resources that can be accessed anytime on the Internet. With this, students can learn according to their abilities and needs. This form of teaching is also great for the teacher because it gives him or her the time to work individually with students who may be struggling,” said Ngan.

As the leading PC manufacturer and seller of consumer electronics in the country, Lenovo’s products are known for their durability, ruggedness, and reliability—three critical factors which the company believes are tailor-made for the classroom. Lenovo’s products are flexible enough to adapt to the many ways technology can be incorporated into the overall school experience.

Knowing that improved education technology leads to better teaching opportunities, Lenovo also aims to assist educators. The products enables teachers to deliver more dynamic lessons by providing reliable access to the latest online multimedia materials and connecting their PCs to interactive online classroom boards. Administrators can also update policies and procedures on the overall network in real-time, maintain up-to-date emergency plans and increase collaboration among staff for school-wide initiatives.

“Being a global leader in technology and innovation, we have a special role in developing the use of technology in the classroom. We also understand the challenges schools face in improving education with new models of teaching while managing cost, efficiency, and security and that is why Lenovo will continue to support its partner schools,” added Ngan.

ThinkCentre M73 Tiny Desktop is a compact computer packed with the same reliable and powerful performance one expects from bigger desktops. It features 4th Gen Intel® Core™ processors as well as plenty of storage and memory, making it a good fit for school use. Moreover, the model comes with an advanced heat regulator and an ultra-efficient Green design to help lessen energy use.

