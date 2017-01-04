Mabinay’s Lingganay Christmas Festival a Tourism Draw

Mayor Ernesto Uy of Mabinay, Negros Oriental has thanked his constituents and all those involved for making the town’s Lingganay Christmas Festival a tourist attraction and a success.

The festival officially came to a close Monday night with the switch-off ceremony and the announcement of winners of the Christmas Tree competition, held at the town plaza.

Of the 32 barangays or villages in Mabinay, 29 joined the Christmas Tree competition.

For the minor awards, the Most Artistic Barangay went to Barangay Samac who received P10,000 in cash; Best in Nativity went to Barangay Paniabonan with also P10,000 in cash; and Best in Landscape to Barangay Samac, who received P50,000 in cash.

For the major awards, Barangay Bulwang was named as 2nd runner-up with P30,000 cash prize, Barangay Paniabonan, 1st runner up with P40,000 and Barangay Samac as champion in the Christmas Tree competition with P50,000 cash prize.

Mayor Uy led the awarding and was joined by Councilor Joe Terry Uy, head of the Municipal Culture and Arts Committee, Vice Mayor Enozario Baldoza, and Dr. Henry Sojor representing Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo.

The Lingganay Festival switch-off ceremony was highlighted by the ringing of bells, a fireworks competition and a live band concert.

The Lingganay Festival is the premiere festival of Mabinay, which continues to draw local and foreign tourists alike to that municipality in the highlands of central Negros Oriental. (PNA)LAP/JFP/NEIL RIO