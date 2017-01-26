Mayor Marcial Ycong Orders Probe on Death of Korean in Parasailing Accident

Acting Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Marcial Ycong on Wednesday ordered an investigation into the death of a 64-year-old Korean tourist and the injury of his wife in a parasailing accident in the seas off Lapu-Lapu City around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Ycong assumed as acting mayor Wednesday as Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza started to serve a 90-day suspension the Sandiganbayan imposed on her over a pending graft case.

Ycong said it must be investigated with the parasailing continued despite the gale warning issued by the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in Mactan due to big waves caused by strong winds in the seas around Cebu and nearby provinces.

Korean national Seong Soo Kim was declared dead-on-arrival at the Mactan Doctors Hospital while his 60-year-old wife Jam Sik Lim was in stable condition.

The couple were guests of Super Fish Dive shop but they were booked for parasailing at NTJ Watersports Cebu in Barangay Punta Engano, Lapu-Lapu City.

Frances Lumaban, manager of NTJ Watersports Cebu, said six Korean tourists were booked for parasailing and the couple went first.

Lumaban, the boat operator, said the rope that connected the parasail to the speedboat broke due to strong winds.

The couple fell into the sea and was dragged as the strong winds continued to blow on the parasail.

Andy Berame, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, also recommended the suspension of the operation of parasailing activities in the city until after the investigation into the fatal accident is finished.

Berame said this will ensure the safety of tourists in the city. (PNA)LAP/EB/EDS