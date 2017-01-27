No-Work, No-Pay Principle Applies on January 28, A Non-Working Holiday in Celebration of Chinese New Year

The “no-work, no-pay” principle will apply on Saturday, January 28, which was declared as a non-working holiday in celebration of Chinese New Year.

With this, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Silvestre Bello III urged employers to observe the proper pay rules and other core labor standards will encourage productive and efficient workers.

“As we celebrate the onset of the Chinese New Year, we must also observe the proper pay rules for our workers in the private sector,” he said in a statement.

Under the existing pay rules for the special (non-working) day are, if the employee did not work, the “no-work, no-pay” principle shall apply, unless there is a favorable company policy that says otherwise.

On the other hand, employees who will be working on Saturday will be paid 130 percent of his/her daily rate on the first eight hours of work; and an additional 30 percent of his/her hourly rate on said day for overtime work.

If the employee worked during a special day that also falls on his/her rest day, he/she shall be paid 150 percent of his/her daily rate on the first eight hours of work; and an additional 30 percent of his/her hourly rate on said day for overtime work.

Bello noted that observing the proper pay rules and other core labor standards will encourage productive and efficient workers.

“Compliance is good for business. It is good for the workers. It is good for all,” he said.

Last August 16, President Rodrigo Duterte declared January 28 as a special (non-working) day for the celebration of the Chinese New Year.

According to the Chinese calendar, 2017 is the year of the fire rooster. (PNA)FPV/FGP/EDS