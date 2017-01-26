Pagadian City Plays Host to The 2017 NSPC

For the first time since its inception in 1931, the city of Pagadian plays host to the 2017 National Schools Press Conference (NSPC), an annual grand competition of minds and talents spearheaded by the Department of Education (DepEd).

“NSPC is the highest intellectual competition for journalism in the elementary and secondary level which is anchored on this year’s theme, “Strengthening Freedom of Information Through Campus Journalism,” Mayor Romeo P. Pulmones said in his welcome message.

“This competition is the venue where our students will showcase their skills and talents in radio, television, print and social media. The group contest on television broadcasting and scriptwriting which started as an exhibitional contest will start a formal group contest here in Pagadian City this year,” Pulmones added.

On the other hand, 2nd District Representative Hon. Aurora E. Cerilles said this yearly event has been proven beneficial in fostering awareness among our students of the need to communicate their thoughts, ideas, opinions, and observations which they believe serve the best interest not only within their own school but the community in general.

This is also an opportunity to develop their skills in various fields of journalism that fit their specific inclination, hence, training them to become smart, courageous and expressive, the kind of young people we need who could be dynamic participants in our goal of raising a strong citizenry.

“Students, you are the hope of our fatherland. May you treasure this in your hearts and minds as you strive your best in these times of difficulties. Keep on growing in your craft and use them to influence others into goodness,” the lady lawmaker underscored.

Meanwhile, Governor Antonio H. Cerilles who was ably represented by his son, Vice Governor Ace William E. Cerilles said the NSPC is an avenue for students to develop their writing skills, creative and critical thinking while observing ethical values and discipline, integrating respect, humility, professionalism and social responsibility.

“We are nurturing young minds to explore the depth of their abilities and use them as a tool to reach out to the people, share reliable information and truthful facts on relevant issues of our society. This activity will prepare them to be responsible citizens and be a great help in nation building,” the younger Cerilles said.

Also present were DepEd dignitaries, namely: ASec. for Public Affairs Service G.H.S. Ambat, USec. Victoria M. Catibog, USec. Dina S. Ocampo, regional directors of the 18 regions in the country, assistant regional directors, superintendents and assistant division superintendents, among others.

Ms. Malou C. Mangahas, a renowned journalist and executive director of the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism was the keynote speaker during the opening program of the said event.

DepEd IX Regional Director Isabelita M. Borres said about 5,546 delegates composed of students, teachers, coaches, parents and guests from the 18 regions all over the country are here to participate in this year’s competition. (ALT/CAL/PIA9-Zamboanga del Sur)