Philippines and Russia Pursue Agri-Relations

The Philippines continue to pursue trade relations with international markets in an effort to raise national income and uplift the overall status with the country’s agriculture sector.

During a meeting with delegates of the Russia-Philippines Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, the Philippine Department of Agriculture implored the possibility of bringing the local okra, avocado and calamansi to the Russian markets.

“In behalf of Sec. Manny Piñol, the Department hopes to pursue more agricultural cooperation with your country,” Agriculture Undersecretary Ariel T. Cayanan said.

The last Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries was last signed on 2007.

A group of 19 Russian officials and economic leaders met with DA heads to explore possible business and agricultural ties to the country during a meeting on January 26, 2017.

According to Alexander V. Tysbulskiy, co-chair of the Joint Commission, Russian companies have expressed interest in exporting grains such as wheat and barley, among others.

Russia is one of the biggest grain exporters, shipping over 40 million tons of grains every year to different countries.

“The advantage of Russia, compared to other grain exporting countries, is your short distance to the Philippines,” Usec. Cayanan said.

Cayanan, however, stressed that even with the Philippines’ open-market, Russia still needs to follow and pass restrictions set by the government.

The Russian delegates added that they are also interested in exporting pork, cattle and poultry meat.

In addition, they are also looking at importing our bananas, mangoes and pineapple bits, and seek to increase the volume of carageenan seaweeds being imported to the country.

The delegates will be visiting the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) in Nueva Ecija to learn the modern rice technologies and share some of their own practices. Secretary Piñol is expected to join them. (DA)