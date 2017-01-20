Philippines Foreign Tourist Arrivals at 5.39-M From Jan-Nov 2016

The continued efforts of the Department of Tourism (DOT) to improve tourism promotions has pushed foreign tourist arrivals to 5.39 million from January to November 2016.

DOT Undersecretary Benito Bengzon Jr. said this figure is a 12.12 percent growth compared to the number of visitors it acquired in the same period in 2015.

“We now have 5.39-million foreign visitors for the first 11 months (of 2016) representing a growth rate of 12.12 percent,” Bengzon said in a text message.

He said the top three markets Korea, USA and Japan posted double digit growth rates and contributed heavily to achieving the highest ever 11-month production for the country.

The Philippines also registered double digit growth for Taiwan, United Kingdom, Canada, and India.

He further said that more tourists have entered the country through secondary gateways.

“We have maintained the momentum and continue to drive tourist traffic particularly to the secondary gateways,” Bengzon said.

Asked whether reports that the Philippines has missed its target of 6 million tourist arrivals by end of 2016 were true, Bengzon said the agency has yet to get final figures.

In 2017, DOT targets 6.5 million tourist arrivals by year-end through the staging of international events such as the Miss Universe pageant, ASEAN@50, Madrid Fusion Manila, among others. (PNA)LGI/ANP