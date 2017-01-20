PHLPost Launches ASEAN Commemorative Stamps

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) launched the ASEAN commemorative stamps during the official launching of the country’s chairmanship of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations Summit 2017 led by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte at the SMX Convention in Davao City Sunday.

“As a founding member of ASEAN, the Philippines chairmanship and hosting of the ASEAN is a historic and important milestone event as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of this regional organization in 1967,” said Postmaster General Joel Otarra. He expressed hopes that the postage stamps will spread awareness and educate the public about the ASEAN, giving them basic understanding of what it is and its purpose.

Likewise, the stamps are visual tool that document important people, places and events and serve as excellent primary resources for teaching about the country and its culture.

The “ASEAN 50, PHILIPPINES 2017” Commemorative stamps feature’s the official logo and this year’s theme: “Partnering for Change, Engaging the World.” Some 101,000 copies of the stamps are available at P12 each. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei, Thailand, Cambodia, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Myanmar and Vietnam.

It is committed to intensifying community building through enhanced regional cooperation and integration, in particular by establishing an ASEAN Political-Security Community, ASEAN Economic Community and the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community as its main pillars.

The stamps, commemorative folder and official first day cover are now available at the Manila Central Post Office and in area post offices nationwide. For inquiries, please call PHLPost (02) 527-0108 or 527-0132. (PHLPOST/RJB/JEG/PIA-NCR)