POEA Shuts Down Recruitment Agency, Owners Face Raps

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration has padlocked a recruitment agency found to be enlisting Filipino workers for overseas employment without proper authority.

Operatives of the POEA Anti-Illegal Recruitment Branch, with the assistance of the Public Employment Service Office (PESO), Business Permits and License Office, and the City Police office of Valenzuela City shut down the office of LDQ Manpower located at 3455 Lozada Street, Malanday in the city to prevent them from further unlawfully recruiting workers for abroad.

Applicants of LDQ Manpower complained that they were promised employment in Japan as caregivers, factory workers, and cleaners and were required to pay Php70,000 for processing fee; Php32,000 for plane ticket, and Php20,000 as ‘show money’.

The agency allegedly send workers to Japan using tourist visas through the ‘escort system’ at the international airports. The POEA is assisting the applicants in filing illegal recruitment cases against its owner Luz Dating Quiambao; her husband Jeffrey Flores Quiambao; employee Precious Noche Velasco and will include their names in the POEA’s List of Persons with Derogatory Record.

The POEA advises job applicants to always verify with the POEA the legitimacy of the recruitment agency or its agents before accepting job offers through phone hotlines 7221144 and 7221155 or its verification system at the website poea.gov.ph. (DOLE)