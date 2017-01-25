Psalm 23 – Explained

This is an eye opener… Some probably

never thought nor looked at this Psalm in this way…

even though they say it over and over again.

The Lord is my Shepherd

– That’s Relationship!

I shall not want

– That’s Supply!

He maketh me to lie down in green pastures.

– That’s Rest!

He leadeth me beside the still waters.

– That’s Refreshment!

He restoreth my soul

– That’s Healing!

He leadeth me in the paths of righteousness.

– That’s Guidance!

For His name sake

– That’s Purpose!

Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death.

– That’s Testing!

I will fear no evil.

– That’s Protection!

For Thou art with me

– That’s Faithfulness!

Thy rod and Thy staff they comfort me,

– That’s Discipline!

Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of my enemies.

– That’s Hope!

Thou anointest my head with oil,

– That’s Consecration!

My cup runneth over.

– That’s Abundance!

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life.

– That’s Blessing!

And I will dwell in the house of the Lord.

– That’s Security!

Forever!

– That’s Eternity!

SOURCE: www.inspirationalarchive.com