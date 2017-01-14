RJJWC and RRCY VII Facilitate Youth Encounter 2016 “Sessions About Life in a Christian Perspective” to CICL Clients

In addition to the behavior shaping program adopted by Regional Rehabilitation Center for Youth (RRCY) VII which is the Therapeutic Community modality, a Youth Encounter was conducted recently inside RRCY VII facility located in Brgy. Binlod, Argao, Cebu. The activity was done in partnership with the Regional Juvenile Justice Welfare Council.

“The gathering is an annual event in RRCY which started in 2011 that composed of life skills sessions to help the clients – the Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL) discover more about their self and how they will properly relate to others,” said Ms. Eppie Partosa, Social Welfare Officer III and the OIC-Center Head of RRCY.

She said the activity aimed to provide a safe place to explore one’s identity through a supportive community and learning environment. It also increases the CICL’s self-esteem through an environment of acceptance where young people feel valued and understood.

Furthermore, youth encounter empowers the CICL clients to understand and respect each other’s differences. Social skills will be developed through their participation to the activities that also enhance their communication skills and value of teamwork. Furthermore, Youth Encounter will strengthen their faith to the Almighty God.

Mr. Ike Abastillas and Ms. May Figuracion, former staff of Don Bosco Boys Home in Cotcot, Liloan, Cebu served as speakers and chief facilitators.

Aside from the CICL and the RRCY staff, Ms. Hazel Dinal Miel and Ms. Janine Hucamis of RJJWC also attended the activity.