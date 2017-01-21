Shopping Around for TV Services? Check Out Your Options

Television isn’t just about cable or satellite anymore — so when we shop for services, getting the best deal is as simple as learning about available choices. Here’s a list of the different types of technologies available to watch programming:

Cable: You’re probably familiar with this one. The majority of cable companies now offer hundreds of standard and high-definition channels using digital technology.

Satellite: You probably know this one too. Satellite services deliver broadcast signals directly to dishes installed at your home. A dish and a set-top box from your satellite distributor is required to get that service.

Internet Protocol Television: With IPTV services, digital channels are delivered to your television through a high-speed Internet connection. To get it at home, the distributor needs to provide you with a set-top box and the necessary access.

Online video services: Online services include any audiovisual content available on the Internet. Some are free and others have a subscription fee. A high-speed Internet connection at home or a data plan on your smart device is necessary to download and view this content.

Over-the-air stations: In some areas, you can access your local television stations for free by using an antenna. This might also include some non-Canadian services. Some are available in high definition with minimal one-time equipment costs. You can contact a local antenna dealer for more info.

On-demand services: On-demand services are available from television service providers and are increasingly becoming available over the Internet. They let you choose the programs you want to watch, when you want them. On-demand services such as pay-per-view and video-on-demand are typically available when you subscribe to other television services.

Check out the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission online tool at www.crtc.gc.ca/tv-choices to help you find the service providers available in your area.

SOURCE: www.newscanada.com