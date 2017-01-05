Sinulog Organizers Confirm Participation of 8 Miss Universe Bets in Parade

Sinulog organizers have confirmed that eight Miss Universe candidates will join the Sinulog grand parade on Sunday, January 15.

They will be a part of Okada Manila’s parade float.

This is the resort where 120 contestants of the pageant are staying until coronation night, which will take place on January 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Ricky Ballesteros, Sinulog Foundation executive director, said he could not announce which of the contestants would be joining the parade.

“It depends on their sponsor,” Ballesteros said.

The swimwear competition will be held two days after the grand parade on January 17 at the JPark Hotel in Lapu-Lapu City.

“This is very good for Cebu, so we hope that everything will be okay including peace and order and all these things,” said Judy Gabato, chief tourism operations officer of the Department of Tourism Region (DOT) 7.

“We have handled a lot of foreign delegates but this is different,” Gabato said.

Gabato said the security measures are tighter after a bombing in Hilongos, Leyte, injured 34 people during a town fiesta. (PNA)LAP/EB/SSC