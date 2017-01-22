SM’s China Performance Gets Nod From ASEAN Business Players

The year 2016 proved to be an auspicious one for Philippine brand SM Prime Holdings Co. Ltd. (SMPH), operator of SM Supermalls, which led to a recognition as one of the 2016 Top Ten Successful ASEAN Enterprises Entering China. The award was given by the China-ASEAN Business Council (CABC) during ceremonies held at Four Seasons Hotel in Beijing, China.

Present during the prestigious event were hundreds of top business and government officials from various organizations of China and member states of ASEAN. Representing SMPH were Senior Vice President Steven Tan and AVP Marketing of China Vivien Cheng.

“We receive this award with great honor not only for the company, but for the Philippines,” said Steven Tan. “This shows the tremendous cooperation among ASEAN members, which could only augur well for the future of the entire region.”

SM’s CABC award recognizes the company’s various investments and contributions to the industry. Currently, it has 7 malls in China, which include Xiamen, Jinjiang, Chengdu, Suzhou, Chongqing, Zibo, and Tianjin. SM City Tianjin is touted as one of the world’s biggest shopping malls in the world today. SM’s successful presence in China has yielded several awards and recognitions from various organizations, collecting over 10 awards in 2016 alone.

The CABC serves as a conduit between China and ASEAN trade and economic relations and development. The body is composed of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), ASEAN Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), national business leaders, entrepreneurs and experts from ASEAN members. It is supported by the Ministry of Commerce of China and the ASEAN Ambassadors to China, among others.