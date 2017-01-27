Teleperformance Employees Joins Sinulog 2017

Teleperformance, the world’s leading provider of outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services, recently joined the rest of Cebu in celebrating this year’s Sinulog Festival.

An estimated 1.5 million devotees and tourists joined the Sinulog Grand Parade where Teleperformance presented its festive floral float.

With the annual theme, “One Beat, One Dance, One Vision,” Teleperformance highlighted its participation in the festival by organizing its own Sinulog Queen and King Pageant and by joining in the street dance parties. Both events set the stage for nearly 8,000 employees from Teleperformance Cebu to share their talents with millions of Cebuanos and tourists who marched in celebration.

Sinulog is now on its 36th year and continues to be a major festival in Cebu. Each year on the third Sunday of January, Cebuanos gather to pay tribute to the Santo Niño, or child Jesus, who is the patron saint of the province.

Sinulog is celebrated in both cultural and religious context, showcasing Cebu’s proud heritage and strong Catholic faith.

Teleperformance is present in two sites in Cebu City – at Insular Life Building in Cebu Business Park and at Asiatown IT Park. As part of the Sinulog celebrations, Teleperformance held recruitment open house activities where free meals were served to all walk-in applicants.