Time to Prosper This Year of The Rooster, Says Teleperformance

According to Chinese astrology, 2017 is the Year of the Fire Rooster. Confidence and intelligence are the two most known characteristics of the Rooster.

The Rooster also likes to be always punctual, sociable and communicative. Hence, this might be the perfect year to pursue careers in the field of communication, customer service, marketing, sales, and business management. With the Rooster’s ambitious trait, 2017 is the time to explore new horizons and achieve more goals.

The Year of the Fire Rooster presents new and exciting opportunities if you want to take on new plans this 2017, such as improving your professional career or becoming your best version yet. Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced omni channel customer experience management services, presents these life and career sketches for a prosperous 2017:

1. Always be on time. Every morning, the Rooster’s crow is very distinct and loud enough for the whole community to hear, signaling that a new day is about to begin. Coming to the office on time posts a lot of benefits. For one, it provides you with ample time to get settled in your work station, so you can ready your to-do list for the day. So if you want to be successful, start by being punctual. As the saying goes, “the early bird catches the worm.”

2. Improve your speech. The Rooster loves to communicate with others. A good set of conversation skills is vital to one’s success in the workplace. Effective business communication makes for a smoother working relationship with your colleagues, clients and customers. So, it would be wise to take workshops to improve your communication skills.

3. Invest in a new skill. The Rooster is ambitious and this year it comes with the Fire element, which signifies vigor and passion. Have you always thought of learning something new? Whatever field you are in, do not hesitate to improve your craft. Take an online certification course or enroll in a master’s program. It will not only gain you a new skill, it will also increase your market value as a professional.

4. Make new friends. The Rooster is also known to be sociable. Go out of your circle and explore new avenues to make new friends. In this day and age, people have become highly sociable, especially with the abundance of various social media platforms. After all, you will need to have a wider network to succeed in the corporate world.

5. Travel more. Yes, you read that right. The Rooster is one of the only two animals in Chinese astrology who can fly, with the other one being the Dragon. Reward yourself for doing your job well. Spend your money in gaining knowledge on various cultures and cuisines around the world. Travel will also give you new insights and lessons that will enhance you both on professional and personal levels.

George Dy, Teleperformance Philippines Vice President for Recruitment, affirms: “This new year offers us more chances to pursue our plans, passions and goals. With the right attitude and positive mindset, one can achieve professional success and personal happiness.”

“At Teleperformance, we make sure that our people get the best employment experience that allows them to grow both as a professional and as an individual. Teleperformance offers not only a job, but a career in a leading global organization where one can learn, work, and have fun all at the same time. Teleperformance continues to grow with nearly 40,000 employees. If you are confident and passionate like the Fire Rooster, you are most welcome to be part of this exciting growth in the company,” adds Dy.