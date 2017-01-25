Top 5 Money-Saving Tips for Renovations and Repairs

When starting a new renovation project for your home, you want to hire only the most qualified tradespeople to make sure the job gets done right.

After all, if you wouldn’t hire an uncertified doctor to look after your health, then why would you consider contracting an uncertified electrician to wire your home?

Here are five tips to consider when planning your next project that will save you money and stress:

1. Maintain and grow your property investment and experience fewer of the costly mistakes made by unqualified workers.

2. Keep your family safe from work performed by uncertified workers by hiring certified tradespeople to do the job.

3. Get discounts from your certified tradesperson’s preferred suppliers and use their recycled materials and retrofitted equipment wherever possible.

4. Never pay the full amount up front to ensure the work gets completed.

5. Check if the compulsory tradespeople you plan to hire are certified

SOURCE: www.newscanada.com