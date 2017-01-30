Top Tools For Your DIY Renovation Project

Every do-it-yourselfer needs an arsenal of quality tools to tackle projects around the house. Here are four that renovation experts say will help keep your projects on track and give you a great bang for your buck.

Milwaukee fastback II flip utility knife: There are four reasons this is a superb knife — it’s addictively fun to flip the blade open and closed, the handle is surprisingly comfortable to hold, the metal construction is tough, and the price is cheap. In a world awash with utility knives, this is one of the best to come along in years.

Picquic super 8 plus multi-bit screwdriver: Canadians do a lot of things well, including the design and manufacturing of the world’s greatest interchangeable screwdriver. Made entirely in Vancouver, the Picquic has consistently come out on top in testing programs over the last 20 years. Equipped with screwdriver bits that also work well in a drill or impact driver.

Stanley FatMax 16′ measuring tape with blade armour: Stanley’s FatMax line includes some of the nicest tapes anywhere. No other brand seems quite able to knock them from top spot.

Dewalt 48” DWHT43134 carbon fibre composite level. This is a strong, lightweight and exceptional pro-grade tool. Weighing in at 922 grams, it’s remarkably rigid. Made of carbon fibres and resin, there are certainly cheaper levels, but none are as impressive.

If you’re wondering whether you should go DIY or hire a pro, remember to avoid tackling more home improvement than you can handle. For advice on how you can decide when an expert is needed, check out the Canadian Home Builder’s Association website at chba.ca/DIYorPro.

