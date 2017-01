Cloudy skies with light rains is expected over Eastern Visayas becoming moderate rains over the province of Quezon.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains will prevail over the rest of Visayas.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from the northeast will prevail over whole Visayas and the coastal waters will be moderate to rough seas.

SOURCE: www:pagasa.dost.gov.ph