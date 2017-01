Cloudy skies with moderate to occasionally heavy rains and thunderstorms which may trigger flashfloods and landslides is expected over Palawan.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms will be experienced over whole Visayas.

Moderate to strong winds coming from the east to northeast will prevail over whole Visayas and the coastal waters will be moderate to rough.

SOURCE: www.pagasa.dost.gov.ph