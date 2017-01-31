What Are Your Kitchen Resolutions?

Every new year brings a new list of resolutions and a desire to hit refresh on everything — including your kitchen design. But a new look doesn’t always have to mean a big, expensive reno project. With a few little tricks, the process can be easy, painless and even budget friendly. Here Jacquelyn Clark, interior designer and blogger, shares three easy tips that are sure to spruce up your kitchen in a big way.

1. Organize everything. Give your kitchen an instant refresh by grabbing your organizing hat and pressing go. Tackle that daunting spice rack with a few new labels and ensure all your jars match — a little effort goes a surprisingly long way. Next, pick up a few shelf organizers to help make every nook and cranny work harder for you. Organizing and tidying can make you and your kitchen feel brand new again.

2. Art swap. Revive your love for your kitchen by swapping out your artwork without spending a cent. Instead, just shop around your home and rotate pieces of art to instantly give every room a completely different look and feel.

3. New year, new finish. Appliances are at the heart of every kitchen and have a big impact on its overall design. For a more dramatic vibe, swap out your dated appliances with new ones with a fresh new finish, like GE Appliances’ slate. The unique dark grey, stone-inspired matte finish is a warm neutral that works for every style. Don’t need to be afraid to mix and match with stainless, as it’s totally versatile.

SOURCE: www.newscanada.com